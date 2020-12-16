 

DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.12.2020, 11:00  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt

16.12.2020 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt

Leipzig, 16.12.2020 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has achieved a leasing success with its portfolio property, the Centurion Tower in Frankfurt. The office space provider Agendis Business Center has extended its existing tenancy agreement by 10 years for a used area of just under 2,000 square metres.

The Centurion Tower in Theodor-Heuss-Alles in Frankfurt's City-West has been in the PREOS portfolio since the end of 2019 and is managed as asset manager by the PREOS majority shareholder, publity AG.

The property is more than 95% let - in addition to Agendi's business centre, there are five other established tenants in the 17-storey high-rise, including an internationally renowned financial institution.

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: preos@edicto.de

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.


16.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
Reichsstraße 2
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: 0341 261787790
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1155596

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1155596  16.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155596&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt 16.12.2020 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter „M1 Aesthetics GmbH' an die HAEMATO AG - Einbringung der ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful ...
EnBW-Tochter Plusnet und GasLINE finalisieren die Transaktion des Kaufes des aktiven ...
Verdopplung mit Signalwirkung: Bought-Deal-Finanzierung bringt 10 Millionen Dollar.
DGAP-News: Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company
Eat Beyond Global Holdings meldet positive Entwicklung bei einem ihrer Portfoliounternehmen - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann beschließt Kapazitätsanpassung aufgrund schwacher Nachfrage in der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
BayWa-Beteiligung Mr+Mrs Homes räumt Innovationspreis ab und geht deutschlandweit in die Fläche - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Vermietungserfolg im Centurion Tower Frankfurt (deutsch)
11:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Vermietungserfolg im Centurion Tower Frankfurt
09.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower erhält als erstes Objekt in der Frankfurter City West eine WiredScore Gold Zertifizierung (deutsch)
09.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower erhält als erstes Objekt in der Frankfurter City West eine WiredScore Gold Zertifizierung
09.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower receives 'Gold' in WiredScore certification
24.11.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Großaktionärin der PREOS bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktien auf die Blockchain (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Majority shareholder of PREOS brings 'digital twin' of PREOS share onto the Blockchain
24.11.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Großaktionärin der PREOS bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktien auf die Blockchain
24.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktie auf die Blockchain (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-News: publity AG bringt 'digitalen Zwilling' der PREOS-Aktie auf die Blockchain

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
54
PREOS Real Estate