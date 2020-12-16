DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt 16.12.2020 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leipzig, 16.12.2020 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has achieved a leasing success with its portfolio property, the Centurion Tower in Frankfurt. The office space provider Agendis Business Center has extended its existing tenancy agreement by 10 years for a used area of just under 2,000 square metres.

The Centurion Tower in Theodor-Heuss-Alles in Frankfurt's City-West has been in the PREOS portfolio since the end of 2019 and is managed as asset manager by the PREOS majority shareholder, publity AG.

The property is more than 95% let - in addition to Agendi's business centre, there are five other established tenants in the 17-storey high-rise, including an internationally renowned financial institution.

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG

PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.

