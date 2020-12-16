 

SATO Corporation signs a total of EUR 350 million committed revolving credit facilities

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 December 2020 at 12.25

SATO Corporation (“SATO”) strengthened its liquidity position by signing a total of EUR 350 million committed revolving credit facilities with Nordea Bank Oyj, Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, OP Corporate Bank plc, Swedbank AB (publ), Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), Branch Operation in Finland. 

The new credit facilities without asset-based securities have a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options and the margin is linked to achieving SATO’s main sustainability targets. The facilities are used for refinancing SATO’s existing credit facilities maturing in June 2021 and June 2023.

For more information, please contact:

SATO Corporation

Group Treasurer Janne Runsamo, tel. +358 201 34 4009
CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 201 34 4226


DISTRIBUTION : NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd., Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi


SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg. 

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs. 

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.


Sato bis 06/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



