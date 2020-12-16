Fan Pass Announces Two High Profile Artists Making Their Debut December 18 and 20 with Live Holiday Showcase Events

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its Holiday “Artist Showcase,” coming this weekend and featuring artist Bigga$tate on Friday, Dec. 18, and Leeky Bandz on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Artists Bigga$tate and Leeky Bandz are set to promote event tickets and exclusive merchandise collections created by the Fan Pass design team and only available on Fan Pass

Both artists have recently approved three custom merchandise designs made by the Fan Pass design team as each of the items are being added to the artists’ Merch store, in each of their channels on the platform.

Each artist event is being offered to fans as a “Ticketed Event” with 100% of the ticket sale price going to the artist, while Fan Pass adds a $.99 “platform fee” upon checkout. Bigga$tate’s event on December 18 is offered at $5.99 (including platform fee), while Leeky Bandz on December 20th is offering his ticket at $4.99 (including platform fee).

Leeky Bandz has 44,300 Instagram followers through a verified IG account, 38,702 monthly listeners on Spotify, 17,500 subscribers on YouTube, and collabs with artists like Gunna and YoungBoy, and Bigga$tate, who has 21,500 Instagram followers and 6,607 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most recent music video amassing over 40,000 views.

“Our team has been working to assist each artist with promotional materials and merchandise that is poised to generate additional revenue. Social media ads, along with a posting schedule to promote to their fans prior to and during their events, are just some of the items being handled by our team. Following each event our merchandise team will circulate promo codes for the two artists to offer their fans a discount while promoting their merchandise collections on the Fan Pass platform as well,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

View Artist Merchandise, Designs or Purchase Here:

https://shop.fanpasslive.com/collections/leeky-bandz

https://shop.fanpasslive.com/collections/bigga-tate

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists

Download the Fan Pass app

Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.