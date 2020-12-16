 

Bombardier completes first ZEFIRO Express train for Västtrafik

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 11:35  |  72   |   |   
  • Completing the construction of the first train is a significant milestone and the testing and commissioning phase will now begin
  • Västtrafik has 45 ZEFIRO Express high-speed high-capacity trains on order, equipped with a winter package to ensure reliability in harsh weather conditions

BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/333158a1-ab68-4f57 ...

Global mobility leader Bombardier Transportation and Swedish public transport operator Västtrafik have reached another significant milestone in the BOMBARDIER ZEFIRO Express train project. Bombardier has completed the construction of the first ZEFIRO Express train and Västtrafik has approved the build and awarded the Delivery Certificate enabling the testing and commissioning phase to begin.

“It is gratifying that the first of our new trains is ready to hit the testing phase. Now we will ensure that the trains live up to our high demands on safety and efficiency,” said Jarl Samuelsson, Business Director at Västtrafik.

“Achieving the Delivery Certificate is a critical quality milestone in our schedule, and I would like to thank everyone in Västtrafik’s team and our Bombardier team for their hard work to reach this goal. Next steps are to undertake a series of static tests to ensure all onboard systems and equipment are fully functional and safe, followed by dynamic testing where we will witness the first ZEFIRO Express train in motion for the first time in the safe environment of our purpose-built test track,” said Henrik Junkrans, Project Execution Director Nordics at Bombardier Transportation.

The extensive testing and commissioning programme will ensure the train performs as designed and meets the high standards of safety and efficiency demanded by railway safety regulations. The static and dynamic tests will check everything from the propulsion and train control systems to the wheels, bogies and braking systems, automatic doors, driver’s controls and passenger information systems. The tests will take place at Bombardier’s Hennigsdorf production site and test track in Germany. The first train is scheduled to be delivered to Sweden next year, where it will undergo extensive commissioning on Västtrafik’s rail network.  

Seite 1 von 3
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier completes first ZEFIRO Express train for Västtrafik Completing the construction of the first train is a significant milestone and the testing and commissioning phase will now beginVästtrafik has 45 ZEFIRO Express high-speed high-capacity trains on order, equipped with a winter package to ensure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:00 Uhr
Bombardier wins contract to provide up to 117 new FLEXITY trams to BVG in Berlin
06:00 Uhr
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe
14.12.20
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
11.12.20
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
11.12.20
Bombardier awarded contract for 40 additional FLEXITY Zurich trams by VBZ in Switzerland
09.12.20
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
09.12.20
Bombardier completes the first new light rail vehicle frame for Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe
08.12.20
Bombardier to modernize S-Bahn Stuttgart’s 430 and 423 series fleets as commissioned by Deutsche Bahn Regio AG
08.12.20
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der DB Regio AG
07.12.20
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
546
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)