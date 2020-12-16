 

Nykredit raises its guidance - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 11:39  |  43   |   |   

To Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                          

16 December 2020

Nykredit raises its guidance
The Nykredit Group, which is owned by its customers, raises and tightens its guidance for business profit and profit before tax for 2020 from DKK 5.5-6.0 billion to a business profit of DKK 6.1-6.3 billion and a profit before tax of DKK 6.2-6.4 billion.

Our earnings upgrade is driven by good business growth, the prospect of lower-than-expected impairment charges as well as a continued favourable performance in Q4 in investment and derivatives portfolios.

Nykredit has had no specific expectations for legacy derivatives during the year, but income from this item, which solely impacts profit before tax, amounts to some DKK 0.1-0.2 billion year-to-date. This is the reason for the difference in Nykredit's guidance for business profit and profit before tax.

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, says:
– In Nykredit Bank as well as Totalkredit we have seen strong customer and lending growth in 2020. This confirms that, despite the corona crisis, our underlying business is in good shape. I am particularly pleased that we are welcoming new customers from all around Denmark. The year is not over yet, but year-to-date Totalkredit has recorded lending growth in all 98 municipalities across the country.

– The Danish economy has proven its strength during the corona crisis, and most Danish homeowners and businesses have weathered the crisis better than we could have hoped for. However, we are aware that some customers are experiencing exceptional financial hardship during the new wave of lockdown measures. Naturally, we want to help these customers through these challenging times with responsible advice and support. For this reason Nykredit Bank has relaunched and extended a number of the special corona-related initiatives introduced in spring.

 The reopening of the special corona-related initiatives means that personal customers of Nykredit Bank, who are affected by critical income losses due to the current lockdowns, may have a special loan at 0% interest rate and a DKK 0 up-front fee. We are also offering our creditworthy full-service customers of Nykredit Bank to pay out their remaining holiday pay already now at 0% interest rate and DKK 0 in up-front fee. For more information on the special corona-related initiatives for personal and business customers, see Nykredit's website: [link]

As scheduled, the Nykredit Group will publish its Annual Report 2020 on 11 February 2021 where Nykredit's Management will be available for further comments.

Contact Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 20 37 28 69 for further information.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nykredit raises its guidance - Nykredit Realkredit A/S To Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                           16 December 2020 Nykredit raises its guidanceThe Nykredit Group, which is owned by its customers, raises and tightens its guidance for business profit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...