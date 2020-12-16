 

Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Financial Calendar 2021

16 December 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Financial Calendar 2021

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) published today the Company’s financial calendar for the year of 2021.

Year-End Report 2020 18 February 2021, at 08:00 am CET
Publication of the Annual Report 2020 Week commencing 12 April 2021
Interim Report January – March 2021 4 May 2021, at 08:00 am CET
Annual General Meeting 2021 4 May 2021
Interim Report January – June 2021 26 August 2021, at 08:00 am CET
Interim Report January – September 2021 28 October 2021, at 08:00 am CET

The information in this press release is information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact persons detailed below on 16 December 2020, at 11:30 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, MD, Ph.D., CEO
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com  

Investor Relations

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
 

Media Relations

Joanne Tudorica and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 171 351 2733
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com 

 

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

