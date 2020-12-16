Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Financial Calendar 2021

Year-End Report 2020 18 February 2021, at 08:00 am CET Publication of the Annual Report 2020 Week commencing 12 April 2021 Interim Report January – March 2021 4 May 2021, at 08:00 am CET Annual General Meeting 2021 4 May 2021 Interim Report January – June 2021 26 August 2021, at 08:00 am CET Interim Report January – September 2021 28 October 2021, at 08:00 am CET

The information in this press release is information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact persons detailed below on 16 December 2020, at 11:30 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, MD, Ph.D., CEO

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Investor Relations

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken

Paues Åberg Communications

Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



Media Relations

Joanne Tudorica and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 171 351 2733

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment