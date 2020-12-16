 

Eco Wave Power is Featured in a new Report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) saying Future Projections point towards Point Absorbers Being the Technology to Dominate the Market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 11:51  |  41   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has published a report examining the different tidal and wave energy technologies that exist in the ocean energy market, and provides a formal forecast for the growth of such industries.

The report, titled "Innovation Outlook, Ocean Energy Technologies", states that of the oscillating body category of wave energy converters, the largest share are Point Absorbers, such as Eco Wave Power's onshore wave energy technology, and that future projections point towards Point Absorbers will dominate the wave energy sector. 

According to the report, "Point absorbers is the technology that has been tested and deployed with the most operational projects in the water. This is due in part to their universal nature, as they can be scaled down to very small few-kW, purpose-built projects . . . up to large-scale units of 1 MW."

As a result, the majority of high TRL (technology readiness level) technologies are Point Absorbers, the report says, concluding that "Future projections point towards Point Absorbers being the technology to dominate the market."

Commenting on the report, Inna Braverman CEO of Eco Wave Power (Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) said: "The report by IRENA is affirmation to Eco Wave Power's technological direction and it seems that there is consensus being formed within the wave energy sector, according to which Point Absorber wave energy devices are the correct path forward and that technologies of this kind are expected to dominate the wave energy industry in the near future. This combined with new collaborations that we recently announced with large scale electric companies, such as EDF Renewables and Meridian, reinforces the fact that wave energy is rising on the renewable energy agenda, and Eco Wave Power's technology is taking the lead."

For the full report, please use the following link : https://www.irena.org/-/media/Files/IRENA/Agency/Publication/2020/Dec/IRENA_Innovation_Outlook_Ocean_Energy_2020.pdf

About IRENA

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) serves as the principal platform for international co-operation, a centre of excellence, a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge, and a driver of action on the ground to advance the transformation of the global energy system. An intergovernmental organisation established in 2011, IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy, in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

About EWPG Holding AB (SE0012569663)

EWPG Holding AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. EWP's project in Gibraltar  received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company was also recently recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share, ECOWVE, is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com.

Press images and other media material is available for download via the following link: https://www.ecowavepower.com/gallery/photos/.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO
inna@ecowavepower.com
+97235094017

Aharon Yehuda, CFO
Aharon@ecowavepower.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/eco-wave-power-is-featured-in-a-new-report-by-the-international-renewable-energy-agency--irena--sayi,c3256177

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/3256177/1349447.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/irena-002,c2862083

IRENA 002

EWPG Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco Wave Power is Featured in a new Report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) saying Future Projections point towards Point Absorbers Being the Technology to Dominate the Market STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has published a report examining the different tidal and wave energy technologies that exist in the ocean energy market, and provides a formal forecast for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
3D Printing and Printed Materials in 2020: A Challenging Year But Fascinating Times Ahead, Reports IDTechEx
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from ...
Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | ...
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Eco Wave Power signs Collaboration Agreement with Meridian Energy Australia