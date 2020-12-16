Welbilt and HCL Enter Into a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development and Roll-Out of KitchenConnect Digital Platform Solution in Global Commercial Foodservice Industry

KitchenConnect is a premier digital solution for new generation of connected kitchens that enables operators to adapt quickly to an ever-changing environment, increase profitability, and comply with food and safety standards. KitchenConnect’s open cloud-based platform makes it possible for operators to connect other brands of kitchen equipment to it, simplifying how operators transform to a connected operating environment. It provides real-time insights, allowing for better equipment performance, reducing costs and food waste, improving workflows and food quality, while minimizing equipment downtime.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL), a leading global technology company, to accelerate the development of Welbilt’s KitchenConnect digital platform and its roll-out to Welbilt’s customers.

As part of this multi-year partnership, HCL will develop and enhance the KitchenConnect solution architecture for improved scalability, security and functionality of the platform. A dedicated HCL team of experts across IoT, Data Analytics, AI, ML and mobile technologies will drive the accelerated development of advance features for all equipment brands of Welbilt. HCL team will also ensure any customization and maintenance support for all Welbilt customers thus ensuring superior customer experience.

“At Welbilt, we are bringing together our industry-leading equipment brands with our premier digital platform to drive continuous improvements in kitchen performance for our customers,” said Bill Johnson, Welbilt’s President and CEO. “We are excited by all the opportunities presented by our partnership with HCL, taking our KitchenConnect solution to a new level.”

“HCL is excited to partner with Welbilt in the transformative KitchenConnect program. The relationship leverages HCL’s Digital Engineering experience to address Welbilt’s vision for digital transformation to enhance their ‘connected’ services and improve customer experience,” said GH Rao, President, Engineering and R&D services, HCL Technologies.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland, Convotherm, Crem, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef and Multiplex. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,400 employees and generated sales of $1.6 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.