 

ISACA Courses Join the Check Point Software CISO Academy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

Check Point’s training portal now hosts ISACA cyber-security courses and programs

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has today announced that it has become an accredited trainer with ISACA, a global learning organization and technology association.

The partnership will see Check Point and ISACA provide CISOs with new ways to prepare for and attain certified cyber skills. CISOs can gain access to ISACA’s courses using Check Point’s cyber-security learning credits or by direct purchase through the Check Point’s training portal.

“CISOs face a range of complex challenges right now, as their organizations go through the process of digital transformation and securing their remote employees,” said Shay Solomon, Director of Training Business Development at Check Point Software Technologies. They have to maximize security with finite resources, while balancing the handling of tactical issues with their strategic leadership responsibilities”

”With Check Point as our newest Accredited training partner, we’re excited to leverage their unique capabilities to equip both the current and next generation of CISOs and cyber-security specialists with the tools needed to certify their knowledge and skills and enhance their careers in the industry,” said Katie Tarara, Senior Director, Channel Sales at ISACA

The partnership with ISACA demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing cyber-security education and training at all levels, from new graduates to C-level professionals. In March this year, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in over 40 countries.

To register for access to the range of ISACA courses available via Check Point, visit: https://training-certifications.checkpoint.com/#/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers its multilevel security architecture, Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About ISACA
For more than 50 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 223 chapters worldwide.

Check Point Software Technologies Aktie



