ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain to market

- "HyFlyer II" will deliver the first certifiable hydrogen-electric powertrain for aircraft of up to 19-seats, making zero emissions flight a reality for passengers

- Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and Innovate UK back the further development of ZeroAvia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain for commercial aviation through £12.3m grant ($16.3m); with funding matched by project partners

- World-leading research body European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and innovators Aeristech to collaborate with ZeroAvia

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroAvia, the leading innovator in decarbonising commercial aviation, has secured £12.3m ($16.3m) in Government funding through the ATI Programme to deliver a breakthrough 19-seat hydrogen-electric powered aircraft that is market-ready by 2023.

The UK Government grant for the HyFlyer II project will see ZeroAvia develop a certifiable hydrogen-electric powertrain that can power airframes carrying up to 19 passengers. To do this, it will collaborate with two partners, the European Marine Energy Centre and Aeristech. The HyFlyer II project will conclude with another world's first hydrogen-electric flight by ZeroAvia in a 19-seat aircraft, with a 350 mile flight in early 2023.

The Government support for ZeroAvia's 19-seat programme comes as the company also announces £16m ($21.4m) in Series A venture funding .

The grant award follows ZeroAvia's world first flight of a commercial-grade hydrogen-electric aircraft at Cranfield in September, utilising a smaller version of ZeroAvia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain in a 6-seat Piper Malibu M350. This earlier flight was a milestone for the first HyFlyer project, which was also supported with a grant from the ATI Programme.

HyFlyer II will build on this success by bringing to market the first hydrogen-electric powertrain suitable for aircraft of up to 19-seats by 2023. Typically, up to 19-seat aircraft such as the Cessna 208 Caravan and the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter are used in regional aviation and cargo transport worldwide. ZeroAvia's 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrain is platform-agnostic and will begin to make zero carbon flight over meaningful distances a reality for passengers.