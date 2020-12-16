DGAP-Adhoc LPKF receives an additional order from a customer in the solar industry
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Garbsen, 16 December 2020 - The LPKF Group, a leading manufacturer of laser technology for micromaterial processing, today has received an order to equip an additional customer factory for manufacturing thin-film solar modules with CIGS technology. With this, total orders at hand for CIGS technology solutions have reached a volume of ca. EUR 10 million, and LPKF now expects an increased total volume of ca.
EUR 28 million from the framework agreement published on September 27th, 2020.
Revenue from this framework agreement is expected to be realized beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and into 2022. This confirms the company's internal revenue planning in the Solar segment.
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).
