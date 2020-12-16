

Amadeus FiRe AG successfully secures a syndicated loan to refinance the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH



Frankfurt/Main, 16. December 2020. Amadeus FiRe AG has successfully concluded a syndicated loan to replace the bridge financing in connection with the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH.

This means that the interim financing provided by Deutsche Bank will be replaced prior to the end of the year by a long-term financing, as planned. The facility, which is structured in two tranches, has a term of three years (with extension options to a total of up to five years) and thus provides a stable financing basis. EUR 100 million is available to the company in the form of an amortizing loan, and the company may receive up to EUR 35 million in the form of a revolving credit line, a flexibly available credit facility. The syndicated loan will fully repay the company's bridge financing of originally EUR 170 million, which was borrowed to fund the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH in December 2019. A portion of the bridge financing was repaid in August 2020 from the proceeds of a capital increase (gross issue proceeds of around EUR 52 million).