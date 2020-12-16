 

Organigram Launches New 1g Trailblazer Torch Vape Cartridges

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Trailblazer Spark, Flicker and Glow 510-thread Torch vape cartridges in a new 1g format.

With vapes being one of the most popular categories in the Canadian adult-use recreational market, Trailblazer Torch extends Organigram’s lineup with a full suite of trial-size 0.5g and full-size 1g cartridges for the 510-thread vaporizer.

Trailblazer Torch offers consumers 510 cartridges, high-quality CO2 extract and three unique terpene-infused flavours.

“As one of the first companies to launch 510-thread vape cartridges into the legal, adult recreational market in Canada, we are proud to continue building on our reputation for affordable, quality products that respond to consumer demand,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “The Trailblazer portfolio reflects our consumers’ focus on, and appreciation of, authentic cannabis experiences, value and variety.”

Trailblazer Torch flavours are based on consumer flavour preferences and available in three varieties including:

  • Flicker Torch boasts terpenes that evoke the flavour of Purple Punch, a rare indica strain known for its light blueberry and grape flavour.
  • Spark Torch contains terpenes that are inspired by the flavour of Maui Wowie, a Hawaiian sativa strain known for having a hint of pineapple, mango, pine and pepper flavours.
  • Glow Torch features terpenes that mirror the flavour of Cherry Kush, a hybrid strain known for its cherry, earthy and sour flavours.

“Quality derivative-based products are an increasingly significant element of the growing cannabis marketplace in Canada. At Organigram, we remain committed to thoughtful, strategic leadership in this dynamic area,” says Engel.

Trailblazer Torch 1g are currently available in certain provincial retail stores.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. 

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

