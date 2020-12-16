Disney Celebrates the History of Mickey Mouse and Iconic Pop Artist Keith Haring with New Product Collaborations Highlighting Some of the Artist’s Most Renowned Work

In celebration of two True Originals – Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring – Disney has collaborated with the Keith Haring Studio to feature the artist’s iconic artwork featuring Mickey Mouse on an exciting range of apparel and accessories setting at retail globally through 2021.

Untitled, 1981 Keith Haring Foundation

In 1980, Haring created original works of art featuring Mickey Mouse in a new style unique to New York City street culture, taking inspiration from both Pop Art and urban graffiti. His love for Mickey Mouse was rooted in his childhood experiences. Deeply influenced by Walt Disney and the incredible skill and mastery of American cartoonists of the ’50s and ’60s, Haring even aspired to be a cartoonist himself.

“I always wanted to work for Walt Disney when I was growing up, when I was a kid and in some ways I think he is one of the three most important artists of the 20th century along with Warhol and Picasso.” – Keith Haring

This collaboration is a continuation of Disney’s celebration of Keith Haring’s inspired artistic interpretations of Mickey Mouse which was commemorated in 2018 as part of the Mickey: The True Original Exhibition celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

Haring’s artwork featuring Mickey Mouse will be featured on an assortment of products across multiple brands, with Coach unveiling a new collection highlighting two artworks that will be exclusively launched with their collection.

“Keith Haring’s respect and admiration for Walt Disney, especially the beloved Mickey Mouse, served as an inspiration for some of his iconic pieces. By collaborating with Disney, we are able to bring his artwork to life through a new medium and continue to celebrate his enduring influence on the art community and future generations to come.” - The Haring Studio

New Products Honoring Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring

Exciting apparel and accessory collaborations with Uniqlo, Max Bone and Stance are available now with more collections debuting in 2021 including Levi’s, Diamond Supply Co., and Corkcicle, along with global offerings from Swatch, Coach, Medicom, and Zara.

For more information, follow @MickeyTrueOriginal and visit shopDisney.com for a variety of Disney Mickey Mouse product.

For assets of products using Disney Mickey Mouse artwork by Keith Haring, click here.

Keith Haring artwork: Keith Haring Foundation. Mickey Mouse character: TM & Disney.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005344/en/