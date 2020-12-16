 

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services, and Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE) (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today announced the formation of a relationship to create a national electric vehicle (EV) service and collision network for Lordstown Motors vehicles, beginning with the Lordstown Endurance, the world’s first full-size, all-electric pickup truck. The partnership was formally announced at a joint press conference with Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis and Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns at the Lordstown Motors headquarters in Ohio.

By leveraging Camping World’s growing footprint of over 170 Service and Collision Centers across the United States, with thousands of technicians and service bays, a 24/7 tech hotline and Good Sam’s Roadside Assistance Program, Lordstown Motors customers are expected to enjoy one of the most comprehensive EV support systems ever designed.

Additionally, the two companies are exploring the development of new EV products and solutions for the RV marketplace based on the Endurance platform, including a lithium-ion battery pack for travel trailers that would replace conventional gasoline onboard generators, the first, all electric, high volume production RV (eRV) and installation of a Good Sam charging network at Camping World locations.

“The future is now, and the realization of electrifying RVs and the outdoor community is within our grasp and will only grow from here,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World. “Lordstown’s recognition of the need for a national support network for service and technical support along with a fluid customer experience reinforces our confidence in this relationship.”

“Lordstown’s partnership with Camping World will help us help ensure that our fleet customers have the highest possible up-time of their vehicles,” said Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns, “On top of that, working with Marcus and his team to bring EV solutions to the RV market is quite exciting, and I’m excited about the first-to-market opportunities this partnership affords us.”

Lordstown Motors is expected to lead the integration of their technology and service needs into the Camping World infrastructure, including the development of an elaborate parts network. In addition to the more than 170 Camping World service centers that are expected to be equipped to handle Lordstown Motors vehicles, Lordstown Motors is also rolling out independently owned and operated service centers in high density areas. Lordstown Motors and Camping World expect to release additional details on their plans for eRVs in the coming months.

