 

Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 12:05  |  77   |   |   

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and Mobileye, an Intel company and the global leader in assisted driving technology, clarified details of the deal they announced on November 20, 2020 following nearly two years of working together at the development stage.

  • Luminar is providing its technology to Mobileye for its Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution.
  • Luminar’s technology will be used to enable Mobileye’s TRUE REDUNDANCY capability, with multiple self-contained sensor systems to enable uncompromised safety and validation for level 4 autonomous driving.
  • Luminar and Mobileye have been working together at the development stage for nearly two years, and on November 20, 2020, Luminar signed a contract with Mobileye to provide its lidar in production volumes at sub-$1,000 cost.

“Luminar is the first and only company that meets the stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements for autonomous production vehicles, and is proud to count Mobileye as a cornerstone launch program for Luminar,” said Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO. “It takes intense dedication on all sides to see such a significant and bold program through, and the collaboration is only accelerating as we begin our work on the production solution and get closer to launch.”

“High performance lidar is an important part of our autonomous vehicle solution and we have worked closely with Luminar for our next phase of driverless car development,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel Senior Vice President. “In tandem, Mobileye has independently been working on silicon photonics based lidar that could be part of our future solutions. This has been public for some time and does not change our plans to use Luminar.”

About Luminar Technologies
 Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs. Earlier this year, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Luminar Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and Mobileye, an Intel company and the global leader in assisted driving technology, clarified details of the deal they announced on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Blade to Be Listed on Nasdaq, Creating the Only Publicly Traded Global Urban Air Mobility Company
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity