Avivagen Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Company”) today reported its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.

“By all measures, Avivagen achieved considerable regulatory, customer, corporate and financial success in 2020,” said Kym Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We’ve secured record breaking orders for OxC-beta from customers in established markets and received regulatory approval in key markets in Asia and South America. The successes achieved this year position Avivagen very strongly for continued growth worldwide, as we grow recurring order sizes and add new customers and partners in important feed production markets around the globe.”