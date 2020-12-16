 

Avivagen Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 12:30  |  68   |   |   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Company”) today reported its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.

“By all measures, Avivagen achieved considerable regulatory, customer, corporate and financial success in 2020,” said Kym Anthony, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “We’ve secured record breaking orders for OxC-beta from customers in established markets and received regulatory approval in key markets in Asia and South America. The successes achieved this year position Avivagen very strongly for continued growth worldwide, as we grow recurring order sizes and add new customers and partners in important feed production markets around the globe.”

Highlights from Avivagen’s fiscal 2020 include:

Regulatory Milestones

  • Secured approval for OxC-beta Livestock in Malaysia on December 5, 2019. Malaysia had an estimated total annual feed production of 4.8 million metric tonnes in 2019.
  • Signed agreement with COFCO Biotech on December 19, 2019 to support approval process efforts in China. COFCO is a leading supplier of agri-products to the Chinese market, with more than $17.5 billion in annual sales in 2018.
  • Secured approval in Brazil on June 24, 2020. Brazil is the world’s third largest feed production market, and a key exporter to regions such as Europe and China that have implemented bans against the use of antibiotics in livestock feed.

Customer Milestones

  • Secured first order in Malaysia on December 12, 2019, only a week after receiving regulatory approval in the country.
  • Secured first order in Mexico, by Industrias Melder, on March 25, 2020.
  • Secured new sales of OxC-beta Livestock in Taiwan and Thailand on April 2, 2020. Avivagen followed those sales with the Company’s largest sales order to date - a three tonne order by UNAHCO in the Philippines - less than a week later.
  • Mexico-based customer, Industrias Melder placed orders totaling two tonnes by May 20, 2020, following the positive results of two tests conducted by a key dairy farm client.
  • Secured first order for 125kg from Look Chemicals, Avivagen’s distribution partner in Brazil, on August 12, 2020.
  • Finalized record ten tonne order of OxC-beta from Industrias Melder on September 28, 2020, commencing early 2021, as well as new orders from Tesistan and Prolea in Mexico on October 6, 2020. Avivagen also joined Mexico-based industry associations, ANFACA and AMEPA at the same time, further connecting with the feed production communities across key regions in Mexico.
  • Secured record four tonne order from UNAHCO on October 13, 2020, marking the largest order to date from the Philippines. As a result of a typhoon which occurred in the region following the order, two tonnes of the order were shipped during Fiscal 2020, with the other two tonnes shipped in November 2020.
  • Received repeat and growing orders from Fwusow, one of Taiwan’s leading feed producers and integrators, for the use of OxC-beta in their pet food.
  • Completed the first sale of OxC-beta for use in layer hens, resulting in increased egg production and accolades from the producer.
  • Completed preparations for the launch of a human dietary health supplement in the US. The dietary supplement is set to launch via e-commerce within the next few weeks.

Financial and Corporate Milestones

Disclaimer

