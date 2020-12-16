Sbanken ASA Extraordinary General Meeting held 16 December 2020
Sbanken ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 16 December 2020. All proposals on the agenda were approved, including the proposal to grant authorisation to the Board to distribute dividend for the financial year of 2019.
The minutes from the general meeting are attached.
Contact details:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
