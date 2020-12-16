Aura Announces Commercial Production at Gold Road

 

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA; B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Gold Road mine (“Gold Road”), located in Arizona, United States, has declared commercial production effective December 1st, 2020.

Highlights

  • Start up of operations at Gold Road commenced on September 1st, 2020.
  • The Company announced the shipment of the first lot of gold production from Gold Road on September 17, 2020.
  • Plant throughput at Gold Road averaged 370 tons a day or 74% of rated capacity for the period September through November 2020. Throughput averaged 415 tons a day in October or 83% of rated capacity.

Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO noted, “I am proud of this achievement. Since we acquired Gold Road in March 2020, we have worked hard to implement all our safety standards. Further, we poured and shipped our first lot of gold in September 2020, and have now reached commercial production, according to plan. We expect to continue to invest in geology to gain better knowledge and to convert and expand resources.”

Qualified Person

Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo., Geology and Mineral Resources Manager for Aura Minerals Inc. has reviewed and confirmed the scientific and technical information contained within this news release and serves as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, the future development of Gold Road.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa
President & CEO
305-239-9332


Disclaimer

