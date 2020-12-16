Sage Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Barry Greene as CEO

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating brain disorders, today announced that, as part of the Company’s plan to accelerate growth and leverage the talents of the leaders in the brain health space, Barry Greene has been appointed chief executive officer. Mr. Greene, who most recently served as president of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from 2007 to September 2020, and as its chief operating officer from 2003 to 2016, will also continue as a member of Sage’s board of directors.

“Sage is taking on one of the biggest challenges we face today with the urgent and escalating need for more options to transform the lives of millions of patients with debilitating brain health disorders,” said Barry Greene, chief executive officer at Sage. “I am impressed by the groundbreaking and relentless pursuit that Jeff has spearheaded, and one that the entire organization has embraced, to bring a new way of thinking about how we can treat brain health disorders differently. Together, Jeff with his unique neuroscience expertise, and I, along with the talented team at Sage, can leverage our collective strengths in our efforts to bring new options to patients in areas that have been lacking innovation for a very long time. I look forward to being part of such a passionate and committed team as we advance Sage’s multi-franchise strategy and work to deliver on our mission to bring positive impact to the lives of many patients and their families.”

Dr. Jonas will continue to advance the Company’s mission in the new role of chief innovation officer. In this capacity, he will bring his thought leadership and the creative, innovative thinking for which Sage is known. He will remain a member of the board and will chair Sage’s Science & Technology Forum of the Board. As chief innovation officer, Jeff will focus on his well-recognized expertise — neuroscience, development, and pipeline expansion — bringing to bear in the role his creative thinking and extensive drug development experience.