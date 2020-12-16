NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical In Vivo Data for PATrOL-enabled Anti-gene for the Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

Findings provide support for hypothesized mechanism of action of anti-gene, which is designed to not degrade the DMPK transcript

Data further validate the potential of the PATrOL platform to develop highly targeted therapies that increase, decrease or change causal protein function

NeuBase management to hold conference call and webcast today, December 16, at 8:00 a.m. EST

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, today announced positive in vitro and in vivo preclinical data for its PATrOL-enabled anti-gene therapies for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). These new data show that PATrOL-enabled Compound A can rapidly resolve mis-splicing without negatively impacting DMPK protein levels. They also support the potential of NeuBase’s anti-gene approach to comprehensively treat the underlying cause of DM1.

“Despite the fact that the genetic basis of DM1 is well understood today, there is still an urgent need to find the first genetically-targeted, disease-modifying treatment option for affected patients,” said Curt Bradshaw, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of NeuBase. “DM1 is caused by a genetic mutation in the DMPK gene leading to mis-splicing of a broad spectrum of genes and DMPK protein insufficiency. A treatment option that addresses mis-splicing while retaining functional DMPK protein levels may be key to treating all aspects of DM1.”

Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, added, “Using our proprietary PATrOL platform, we have designed a first-in-class anti-gene candidate that selectively binds mutant DMPK mRNA and opens its hairpin secondary structure, as opposed to a mechanism of action that explicitly degrades the mutant and wild-type transcripts indiscriminately, making it a unique option for the treatment of DM1. These in vitro and in vivo data both support our hypothesized mechanism of action and demonstrate rapid and broad resolution of the mis-splicing that is the primary cause of DM1.