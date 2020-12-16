EANS-Adhoc AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / EBIT in Q3 2020|21 significantly up on prior year
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Guidance for full-year EBIT confirmed to be at least prior-year level
Quarterly Report
16.12.2020
Vienna - AGRANA's operating result (EBIT) in the third quarter of 2020|21 (1
September to 30 November 2020) amounted to EUR 28.5 million and therefore well
above the figure for Q3 2019|20 (EUR 18.1 million). Consolidated revenues in the
last three months amounted to EUR 656.0 million (Q3 2019|20: EUR 629.4 million).
In the first three quarters of 2020|21 (1 March to 30 November 2020), the Group
generated EBIT of EUR 84.3 million (Q1-Q3 2019|20: EUR 69.8 million). The
increase of 20.8 % is attributable to improved results in the Starch and Sugar
segments. EBIT in the Fruit segment declined due to a difficult market
environment facing fruit juice concentrates. Consolidated revenues after nine
months amounted to EUR 1,965.3 million (Q1-Q3 2019|20: EUR 1,879.4 million).
AGRANA confirms its guidance for the full year 2020|21 and expects consolidated
EBIT to at least be on a par with the prior year. Consolidated annual revenues
are expected to rise slightly to moderately.
Further details relating to the development of business in the first three
quarters of 2020|21 and more information about the various segments will be
published by the Group as scheduled on 14 January 2021.
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
