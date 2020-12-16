Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Guidance for full-year EBIT confirmed to be at least prior-year levelQuarterly Report16.12.2020Vienna - AGRANA's operating result (EBIT) in the third quarter of 2020|21 (1September to 30 November 2020) amounted to EUR 28.5 million and therefore wellabove the figure for Q3 2019|20 (EUR 18.1 million). Consolidated revenues in thelast three months amounted to EUR 656.0 million (Q3 2019|20: EUR 629.4 million).In the first three quarters of 2020|21 (1 March to 30 November 2020), the Groupgenerated EBIT of EUR 84.3 million (Q1-Q3 2019|20: EUR 69.8 million). Theincrease of 20.8 % is attributable to improved results in the Starch and Sugarsegments. EBIT in the Fruit segment declined due to a difficult marketenvironment facing fruit juice concentrates. Consolidated revenues after ninemonths amounted to EUR 1,965.3 million (Q1-Q3 2019|20: EUR 1,879.4 million).AGRANA confirms its guidance for the full year 2020|21 and expects consolidatedEBIT to at least be on a par with the prior year. Consolidated annual revenuesare expected to rise slightly to moderately.Further details relating to the development of business in the first threequarters of 2020|21 and more information about the various segments will bepublished by the Group as scheduled on 14 January 2021.This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].Further inquiry note:AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGMr. Hannes HaiderInvestor RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12905E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.comMr. Markus SimakPublic RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12084E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGF.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1A-1020 Wienphone: +43-1-21137-0FAX: +43-1-21137-12926mail: info.ab@agrana.comWWW: www.agrana.comISIN: AT000AGRANA3indexes: WBIstockmarkets: Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlin, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4792482OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGISIN: AT0000603709