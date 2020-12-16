 

Ryder Donates $800,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 12:55  |  39   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, is proud to announce the company’s annual United Way workplace campaign contributions for 2020 totaled more than $800,000, in line with its annual campaign goal.

Each year, the campaign is organized by Ryder executives and employee volunteers who plan and execute five days of fundraising activities and donations made through an online pledge portal. This year’s campaign, branded “Now More Than Ever,” was a major shift from the more than 40-year Ryder tradition of supporting the United Way as the company implemented a fully virtual campaign for its nearly 40,000 employees who are based out of the company’s global headquarters in Miami, Fla.; major employee centers in Novi, Mich., Alpharetta, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas; and throughout hundreds of Ryder maintenance and warehouse locations across the United States.

“It is always an honor to help the United Way further its mission, and it is extra special to see Ryder employees come out in full force to lend their support and dollars during a year like no other,” said Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “For more than 40 years, Ryder has supported the United Way as giving back in the communities where we work and live is part of our corporate culture and an annual company tradition. I’m extremely proud of the outcome from this year’s fully virtual campaign as Ryder employees continue to show how we can come together, regardless of the circumstances, in the name of helping those in need. Our campaign was also a huge success thanks to the leadership and involvement of the campaign chair, Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker.”

Funds raised through the annual campaign go to carefully vetted programs and organizations in the communities where Ryder employees live and work that are fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the community—three areas that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of all United Ways whose work Ryder supports, thank you for committing to building stronger communities, giving every individual an opportunity to thrive through your generosity,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and chief executive officer, United Way of Miami-Dade. “We are inspired by Ryder’s unwavering support, undeterred by circumstances that have only served to deepen our communities’ needs. It is because of partners like Ryder that we can continue to do the vital work we do.”

“Even though 2020 feels like a year where things are quite different, one thing clearly stayed the same, and that’s the compassion that all Ryder employees share for their communities,” said Mr. Parker. “The fact that we continue to reach our goal year after year and no matter the environment is a true testament to the importance we place on giving and giving back at Ryder.”

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

ryder-community

ryder-usa

Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Donates $800,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, is proud to announce the company’s annual United Way workplace campaign contributions for 2020 totaled more than $800,000, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Ryder Honored for Greening the Supply Chain
02.12.20
Howard University School of Business Announces $250,000 Gift from Ryder System, Inc.
01.12.20
Ryder Honors Carriers for Service and Excellence; Announces New Award Category for Innovation and Technology
18.11.20
Ryder to Pay $30 Million in Bonuses to Frontline Employees Ahead of the Holidays