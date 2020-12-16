New Worldwide Patents Issued on Discovery for Botulinum NeuroToxin in Combination with Silver Nano Particles Creating Extraordinary Outcomes

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Dr. Andrew J.M. Willoughby and Dr. Keith W. Moeller have been granted and issued numerous patents worldwide - including in Asia, Europe, and now the United States - on the combination and utilization of Nano-Silver with various Botulinum NeuroToxins ("BONTs"). These proprietary formulations have significant clinical and logistical advantages, including extending the stability and shelf-life of the reconstituted BONT from 2-3 weeks to upwards of 3-4 months, as well as extending the Therapeutic Effect (Efficacy) of the injected BONTs for up to 6-7 months (100+% longer than with standard saline).

Said Dr. Moeller, "Because of the way this Nanoparticle is able to encapsulate and protect various proteins and carbohydrates from degradation, we believe the potential now exists that the Botulinum NeuroToxin may not need to be refrigerated at all, further extending its humanitarian use into more secluded nations and cities worldwide. Think of an adult or child that utilizes the BONT product to control chronic migraine headaches or recurrent focal motor seizures, who now may only need to be injected twice in a calendar year, instead of every 2-3 months. This discovery could impact the lives of many!"

Dr. Willoughby is a Canadian reconstructive & cosmetic-based dentist from Langley, B.C. with numerous clinical certifications, who has been injecting BONTs since 2007. In 2017, Dr. Willoughby completed an off-label Phase-1 human clinical trial with 39 patients who were injected with OnaBotulinumToxin-A which had been reconstituted with a Nano-Silver compound that is cleared for use in both Canada and the USA as a surgical wound wash irrigant. After closely monitoring the participants for upwards of eighteen months, and providing half of them with repeat doses, a noticeable extension in the length of therapeutic effect was observed amongst patients suffering from a range of issues, including chronic tension headaches, bruxism (tooth grinding) and wrinkles. There were also notable anti-viral effects in patients with cold sores (HSV-1), and none of these patients experienced any adverse events. Additional human clinical trials with similar results have been completed since this time.