Gatos Silver Announces Initiation of Exploration Drilling in the Los Gatos Region

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the reactivation of drilling through three separate programs that are collectively estimated to require 58,000 meters of exploration and definition drilling at an expected cost of $6.1 million.

Figure 1 - Cerro Los Gatos Resources (Longitudinal View) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cerro Los Gatos Infill and Extensional Drilling Program

The first program is an infill and extensional drilling program at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit within the Los Gatos District Joint Venture (“LGJV”) between the Company and Dowa Metals and Mining Co., Ltd.

The Cerro Los Gatos measured and indicated (“M&I”) resources are currently comprised of 10.4 million tonnes at 269 g/t silver, 5.5% zinc, 2.7% lead and 0.34 g/t gold. Within the M&I resources, 9.6 million tonnes are classified as proven and probable reserves and incorporated into the current mine plan. This latest program will target the inferred resources depicted in Figure 1 with drilling to start in the SE3 block of the deposit. The Cerro Los Gatos mineralization remains open to the northwest and southeast along the deposit’s strike trend. Gatos Silver expects this program to convert a substantial portion of the current inferred resources to M&I and discover additional inferred resources. Once completed, the Company intends to incorporate the additional M&I resources into a new mine plan that will increase the proven and probable reserves and further support a possible expansion of Cerro Los Gatos’ production rate from 2,500 tpd to 3,000 tpd.

Drilling began on December 5, 2020 and the LGJV expects this program to cost about $2.8 million for this 27,000-meter definition and extension drilling program with completion anticipated by June 2021.

Los Gatos District Resource Expansion

In early 2021, the LGJV intends to initiate a second $2.7 million exploration program to expand resources throughout the Los Gatos District. The initial target is an estimated 19,000-meter campaign at the Esther mineralized zone, to expand its initial NI 43-101 compliant indicated resource of 0.46 million tonnes at 133 g/t silver, 2.1% zinc, 0.7% lead and inferred resource of 2.29 million tonnes at 98 g/t silver, 3.0% zinc, and 1.6% lead. Esther is located about four kilometers from Cerro Los Gatos and contains similar styles of mineralization and geochemistry. The Company believes that further drilling may materially expand the size and mineral tenor of this resource.