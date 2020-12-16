WiSA SoundSend Named A CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

WiSA LLC , founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today the SoundSend wireless audio transmitter was named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the home audio/video components and accessories category. SoundSend is the Association’s first branded product to hit the market since its inception. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

“We are grateful for the recognition as our Association works to build a category of interoperable wireless home cinema products that give consumers the ability to choose the brands in which they invest. It is also mission critical to provide a universal connection that syncs audio between smart TVs and WiSA Certified speakers, and that’s what we’ve accomplished with SoundSend,” said WiSA President, Tony Ostrom. “The SoundSend connects with high-performing value products like Platin Audio’s Monaco 5.1 system and Enclave Audio’s Cinehome II, in addition to premium products from multiple brands including Harman Kardon, Savant, Bang and Olufsen, System Audio, and Buchardt Audio.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The SoundSend HDMI audio transmitter works with any smart TV with ARC/eARC connections and transmits high-resolution audio automatically to WiSA Certified speakers for an immersive cinema experience at home. Transmitting high-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio on up to eight channels, SoundSend offers advanced tuning features including My Zone to create the perfect sweet spot, and decoding capabilities for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos.

WiSA SoundSend is available for individual purchase for $179 to pair with smart TVs and WiSA Certified speakers. It is also sold in a bundle with the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin Audio for $899 through Amazon, Newegg, eBay and Target.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

