Garmin and FltPlan.com introduce new AeroData runway analysis service for operators in business aviation

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that FltPlan.com, a Garmin company, has integrated runway analysis service from AeroData, allowing pilots to calculate performance data while creating a flight plan through FltPlan.com. AeroData runway analysis joins Aircraft Performance Group (APG) and Automated Systems in Aircraft Performance (ASAP) runway analysis services available from FltPlan.com. All three of these runway analysis offerings through FltPlan.com eliminate the need for pilots to reference manuals and perform their own manual calculations for takeoff and landing data, ultimately resulting in time savings and more accurate performance numbers. The tailored performance data allows crews to maximize the performance of the aircraft while also assuring compliance with runway and obstacle requirements. Additional features of the AeroData service include concise engine-out escape procedures that factor in obstacles and terrain, the ability to specifically configure Takeoff-and-Landing Data (TOLD) based on conditions and limitations, automatically calculate aircraft fuel requirements based on the flight plan, integration with Garmin Pilot and much more.

FltPlan.com integration with AeroData runway analysis service allows pilots to calculate performance data while creating a flight plan through FltPlan.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

“AeroData is the premier runway analysis provider for commercial air carriers in North America and Garmin is excited to integrate this service with FltPlan.com for use by our business aviation customers,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “Pilots and operators now have the unique ability to calculate performance data and receive obstacle clearance while creating their flight plan on FltPlan.com – maximizing aircraft performance for the intended operation.”

AeroData expands into business aviation

As one of the leading providers of runway analysis for commercial airlines, AeroData serves over 135 airlines globally and is the data provider for more than 70 percent of airline flights in North America. The integration with FltPlan.com brings AeroData, an experienced data provider, into business aviation, giving pilots the ability to include information and calculations directly in the flight planning stage, saving valuable time and helping to increase accuracy. The more accurate performance data allows operators to optimize loading based on the consideration of airfield and aircraft conditions and provides an engine failure procedure (EFP) based on a detailed analysis of obstacles and terrain in the airport environment.