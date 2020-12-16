XL Fleet Expands Electrification Solutions Portfolio to Ford F-550 Chassis to Meet Strong Customer Demand

XL Fleet (the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that it has expanded its line of electrified powertrains to include a hybrid electric drive system for the Class 5 Ford F-550 Super Duty chassis. The new system was developed and brought to market within six months to meet a significant and growing commercial fleet demand for the electrified F-550 chassis, for applications including municipal transportation, utilities, construction equipment and customer service vehicles.

(Photo: Colonial Bus)

The F-550 vehicles will be upfit with XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive system and begin deliveries to customers by the end of 2020. Vehicles equipped with XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive system have been proven to significantly improve fuel economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions – a key aspect of meeting fleet sustainability goals.

“We are proud to further expand our portfolio of electrification solutions with the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers. The launch of the electrified F-550 platform is a great example of XL Fleet’s responsive business model and best-in-class engineering capabilities,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet. “It also showcases the Company’s ability to quickly bring new electrification products to market when customer demand warrants it.”

“Our product development strategy remains focused on providing sustainable solutions for a wide range of popular fleet vehicles not being electrified by OEMs,” said Tod Hynes, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of XL Fleet. “The commercial market for electrified medium to heavy duty vehicles is large, but very fragmented. XL Fleet’s nimble product development approach enables the Company to be very responsive to customer demand, particularly in the Class 5-6 and Class 7-8 ranges where EV options are extremely limited.”

Business Combination Update

XL Fleet remains on track to complete its previously announced merger agreement with Pivotal Investment Corporation II (“Pivotal”) (NYSE:PIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, by the end of December 2020. Upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp. and its common stock and warrants will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under new ticker symbols, “XL” and “XL WS”, respectively.