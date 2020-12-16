 

Eyenovia Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 3 Study of MicroLine for Presbyopia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that the first set of patients has been enrolled in the Company’s Phase 3 VISION-1 study of MicroLine, its proprietary pilocarpine formulation delivered via its Optejet dispenser, for the improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia.

Presbyopia, the age-related hardening of the lens causing blurred near vision, affects approximately 113 million Americans. Vision impairment typically begins after age 40 and is often corrected with eyeglasses or “readers,” contact lenses or surgery.

“Eyenovia’s VISION studies are designed to demonstrate improvement in near visual acuity in patients with presbyopia. Along with mydriasis and myopia, this is our third Phase 3 program using our smart Optejet system, which is the first technology of which we are aware to demonstrate the benefits in Phase 3 trials of topical ophthalmic therapies using high precision, targeted microdosing,” said Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “With our first set of patients now enrolled in the Phase 3 VISION-1 study, we expect to complete enrollment relatively quickly and have topline data in the first half of 2021, subject to any impacts of COVID-19.”

The VISION trials are Phase 3, double-masked, placebo-controlled, cross-over superiority trials that will each enroll approximately 100 participants between the ages of 40 and 60 who suffer with visual impairment from presbyopia. The primary endpoint is same-day improvement of binocular distance corrected near visual acuity. MicroLine is designed for use “on demand” for symptomatic improvement of near vision impairment secondary to presbyopia.

“For the large percentage of my patients who have no prior vision impairment, developing presbyopia can be a life-altering event as they come to terms with one of the first outward signs of aging,” said Dr. David Wirta of the Eye Research Foundation in Newport Beach, California, a VISION-1 study investigator. “MicroLine has the potential to remove my patients’ dependance on reading glasses by providing an easy-to-use pharmaceutical treatment that could add to our options in treating this condition.”

Seite 1 von 3
Eyenovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eyenovia Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 3 Study of MicroLine for Presbyopia Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that the first set of patients has been enrolled in the Company’s Phase 3 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Eyenovia Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for MicroLine for Presbyopia, Clearing Path to Initiate Phase 3 VISION Trial by Year End

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
46
EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien