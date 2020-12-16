Eyenovia Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 3 Study of MicroLine for Presbyopia

Presbyopia, the age-related hardening of the lens causing blurred near vision, affects approximately 113 million Americans. Vision impairment typically begins after age 40 and is often corrected with eyeglasses or “readers,” contact lenses or surgery.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that the first set of patients has been enrolled in the Company’s Phase 3 VISION-1 study of MicroLine , its proprietary pilocarpine formulation delivered via its Optejet dispenser, for the improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia.

“Eyenovia’s VISION studies are designed to demonstrate improvement in near visual acuity in patients with presbyopia. Along with mydriasis and myopia, this is our third Phase 3 program using our smart Optejet system, which is the first technology of which we are aware to demonstrate the benefits in Phase 3 trials of topical ophthalmic therapies using high precision, targeted microdosing,” said Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia. “With our first set of patients now enrolled in the Phase 3 VISION-1 study, we expect to complete enrollment relatively quickly and have topline data in the first half of 2021, subject to any impacts of COVID-19.”

The VISION trials are Phase 3, double-masked, placebo-controlled, cross-over superiority trials that will each enroll approximately 100 participants between the ages of 40 and 60 who suffer with visual impairment from presbyopia. The primary endpoint is same-day improvement of binocular distance corrected near visual acuity. MicroLine is designed for use “on demand” for symptomatic improvement of near vision impairment secondary to presbyopia.

“For the large percentage of my patients who have no prior vision impairment, developing presbyopia can be a life-altering event as they come to terms with one of the first outward signs of aging,” said Dr. David Wirta of the Eye Research Foundation in Newport Beach, California, a VISION-1 study investigator. “MicroLine has the potential to remove my patients’ dependance on reading glasses by providing an easy-to-use pharmaceutical treatment that could add to our options in treating this condition.”