 

Akoustis Receives First 5G Mobile Orders for XBAW Filters from New Tier-1 RF Solutions Provider

– Orders for Development of Two XBAW Filters for 5G/WiFi Coexistence Devices Targeting Multiple OEMs and ODMs –

– New Customer is Company’s Third 5G Mobile Device Customer –


Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received two orders from a tier-1 5G RF solutions provider for the development of two new XBAW filters for the 5G mobile device market.

The new XBAW filter developments are targeting 5G/WiFi coexistence in the mid and ultra-high bands. Akoustis targets delivery of initial samples in the second half of calendar 2021 for consideration in filter modules for 5G smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

This is the third 5G mobile customer announced by Akoustis. The Company Is currently working with two other RF front-end customers to develop 5G, WiFi and ultra-high frequency 5G/WiFi coexistence filters.

Commenting on the announcement, Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “While we remain focused on our growing success in the WiFi CPE and 5G network infrastructure markets, we are excited about the increased interest in our patented XBAW filter technology for 5G mobile devices.” Mr. Shealy, continued, “The 5G mobile market represents the largest opportunity for Akoustis moving forward.  Our early customer orders from both tier-1 and tier-2 companies for 5G mobile filters validates the strength of our growing XBAWfilter portfolio.”       

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company has entered production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.

Akoustis has added 15 filters to its product catalog including a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter, a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter, three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.

