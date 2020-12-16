Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Prince George and Port Alberni in British Columbia
Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G reaches over 50 towns and cities across the province
Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year1
Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in Prince George and Port Alberni2. From small towns to metropolitan centres, British Columbia’s largest 5G network now reaches these 53 communities across the province3:
|Abbotsford-Mission, BC
|Lake Country, BC
|Richmond, BC
|Burnaby, BC
|Langford, BC
|Salmon Arm, BC
|Chilliwack, BC
|Langley, BC
|Saanich, BC
|Central Saanich, BC
|Maple Ridge, BC
|Sechelt, BC
|Colwood, BC
|Merritt, BC
|Sidney, BC
|Comox, BC
|Nanaimo, BC
|Sooke, BC
|Coquitlam, BC
|New Westminster, BC
|Squamish, BC
|Courtenay, BC
|North Saanich, BC
|Summerland, BC
|Creston, BC
|North Vancouver, BC
|Surrey, BC
|Delta, BC
|Oliver, BC
|Vancouver, BC
|Duncan, BC
|Osoyoos, BC
|Vernon, BC
|Esquimalt, BC
|Peachland, BC
|Victoria, BC
|Fernie, BC
|Penticton, BC
|View Royal, BC
|Hope, BC
|Pitt Meadows, BC
|West Kelowna, BC
|Kamloops, BC
|Port Alberni, BC
|West Vancouver, BC
|Kelowna, BC
|Port Coquitlam, BC
|Whistler, BC
|Kent, BC
|Port Moody, BC
|White Rock, BC
|Ladysmith, BC
|Prince George, BC
See full 5G coverage map here.
