Ceridian Partners with RedZone Group Purchasing to Drive Quantifiable Value for Sports and Entertainment Industry

Today, nearly half (47 percent) of NFL franchises rely on the industry-leading Dayforce platform for their HCM needs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. and TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced a partnership with RedZone Group Purchasing (RedZone). As its exclusive HCM partner, Ceridian will provide RedZone’s members with access to the award-winning Dayforce platform to deliver value to their organizations and workforces.

“As the trusted human capital management partner to leading sports entertainment franchises, including the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Vegas Golden Knights, we understand the complexities that come with running a winning team,” said Chris Armstrong, Chief Customer Officer, Ceridian. “We look forward to partnering with RedZone members to help them unlock value, drive efficiencies, and create experiences their employees will love.”