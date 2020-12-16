 

Recro Announces Executive Changes

David Enloe Named President and Chief Executive Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, today announced that David Enloe has been named President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Gerri Henwood, effective today.

Mr. Enloe brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in biotechnology, clinical drug development and GMP manufacturing to Recro, with a proven track record of building and growing CDMO businesses. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, a global, fully integrated CDMO.  Under Mr. Enloe’s leadership, Aji Bio-Pharma’s revenues have increased over 50% in a four-year period and he led the expansion of service offerings and creation of a single business model focused on improving operations across the organization's multiple global entities and locations.

Wayne B. Weisman, Chairman of the Board of Recro commented: “David has a demonstrable history of success in building CDMO businesses, forming strategic partnerships and leading global organizations. He has also played a pivotal role in the successful growth and development of many innovation-driven companies. We anticipate that the Board’s appointment of David as CEO will allow Recro to leverage the Company’s operations, assets, talent and business partners. We sincerely thank Gerri for her service to the Company these past five years and wish her much success as the CEO of Baudax Bio, Inc.”

“Recro is an exciting innovation story, with a lot of potential for strategic growth, particularly in the areas of commercial manufacturing of complex solid oral dose form therapeutics, as well as drug product formulation and development services, high potency drug products and clinical trials drug supplies and logistics,” said Mr. Enloe. “Our CDMO business has clear strengths versus competitors, and we have a terrific team of engaged, motivated people. I look forward to leading the Recro team as we refine and implement strategies designed to address our many promising opportunities and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

