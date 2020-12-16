 

Rogers Starts to Roll Out Canada’s First 5G Standalone Core Network

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G standalone core will unlock a world of 5G possibilities 

Rogers adds 26 new communities to its 5G footprint, reaching 160 cities and towns across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that it is starting to roll out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver to support future devices and chipsets as they become available. Building on Canada’s first and largest 5G network1, standalone 5G marks the next important step in evolving 5G connectivity. It will enable ultra-low latency and support future capabilities that will provide industries and businesses with dedicated networks through network slicing, and support critical applications by bringing computing power incredibly close to the end user through mobile edge computing.

“Considered the brain of the network, our 5G standalone core propels us forward on our path to bring the full potential of 5G to Canadians,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. “As the first carrier to introduce wireless services to Canadians 35 years ago, and the first and largest 5G network in the country, we are pleased to once again be first to help advance telecommunications innovation in Canada. From ultra-low latency to advanced services like network slicing, standalone 5G will support applications and technologies that will have a profound impact on our economy and society.”

Rogers also announced today it has expanded Canada’s first and largest 5G network to 26 new cities and towns in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, and now reaches 160 communities across the country.

Standalone 5G will maximize the capabilities of radio spectrum to bring more 5G coverage to Canadians in the future. It will also help bring to life more advanced wireless capabilities, including:

  • Ultra-low latency will enable time-critical industrial automation applications. For example, interconnecting and controlling robotic machines on the factory floor to drive productivity and efficiency.

  • Network slicing will offer real-time, on-demand highways of 5G for entire industries and organizations, like a network slice for first responders that supports prioritized, ultra-reliable, low-latency data connectivity. For example, a command centre could support firefighters, equipped with augmented reality headsets that provide real-time visuals, information and communications to navigate through thick smoke, helping save lives.
