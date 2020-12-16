Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Ontario

Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year¹

Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to nine more communities across the province today, including Belleville, Bracebridge and Chatham

Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in nine more communities across Ontario². From small towns to metropolitan centres, Ontario’s largest 5G network now reaches these 47 communities across the province³:

Ajax, ON

Arnprior, ON

Aurora, ON

Barrie, ON

Belleville, ON

Bracebridge, ON

Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON

Brampton, ON

Brighton, ON

Brock, ON

Burlington, ON

Caledon, ON

Cambridge, ON

Chatham, ON

Cornwall, ON

Georgina, ON Grimsby, ON

Halton Hills, ON

Hamilton, ON

Innisfil, ON

King, ON

Kitchener, ON

Lincoln, ON

London, ON

Markham, ON

Milton, ON

Mississauga, ON

Muskoka Lakes, ON

New Tecumseth, ON

Newmarket, ON

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Oakville, ON Ottawa, ON

Orillia, ON

Oshawa, ON

Owen Sound, ON

Pickering, ON

Richmond Hill, ON

St. Thomas, ON

Thorold, ON

Toronto, ON

Uxbridge, ON

Vaughan, ON

Waterloo, ON

Whitby, ON

Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON

Woodstock, ON

See full 5G coverage map here.



Rogers 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across the country by the end of the week, offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier. Now customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.