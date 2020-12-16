Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Alberta
Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to nine more communities across the province today, including Redcliff, Devon and Wainwright
Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year1
Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in nine more communities across Alberta2. From small towns to metropolitan centres, Alberta’s largest 5G network now reaches these 43 communities across the province3:
|Acheson, AB
|Drumheller, AB
|Redcliff, AB
|Airdrie, AB
|Edmonton, AB
|Red Deer, AB
|Banff, AB
|Edson, AB
|Rocky Mountain House, AB
|Beaumont, AB
|Fort McMurray, AB
|Sherwood Park, AB
|Blackfalds, AB
|Fort Saskatchewan, AB
|Slave Lake, AB
|Brooks, AB
|Grande Prairie, AB
|Spruce Grove, AB
|Calgary, AB
|High River, AB
|St. Albert, AB
|Camrose, AB
|Hinton, AB
|Stettler, AB
|Canmore, AB
|Lacombe, AB
|Stony Plain, AB
|Chestermere, AB
|Leduc, AB
|Sylvan Lake, AB
|Coaldale, AB
|Lethbridge, AB
|Taber, AB
|Cochrane, AB
|Lloydminster, AB/SK
|Wainwright, AB
|Cold Lake, AB
|Medicine Hat, AB
|Wetaskiwin, AB
|Devon, AB
|Morinville, AB
|Didsbury, AB
|Olds, AB
See full 5G coverage map here.
