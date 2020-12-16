 

Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to nine more communities across the province today, including Redcliff, Devon and Wainwright

Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year1

Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in nine more communities across Alberta2. From small towns to metropolitan centres, Alberta’s largest 5G network now reaches these 43 communities across the province3:

  Acheson, AB  Drumheller, AB Redcliff, AB   
  Airdrie, AB Edmonton, AB Red Deer, AB   
  Banff, AB Edson, AB Rocky Mountain House, AB  
  Beaumont, AB Fort McMurray, AB Sherwood Park, AB  
  Blackfalds, AB Fort Saskatchewan, AB Slave Lake, AB   
  Brooks, AB Grande Prairie, AB Spruce Grove, AB  
  Calgary, AB High River, AB St. Albert, AB  
  Camrose, AB Hinton, AB Stettler, AB   
  Canmore, AB Lacombe, AB Stony Plain, AB  
  Chestermere, AB Leduc, AB Sylvan Lake, AB  
  Coaldale, AB Lethbridge, AB Taber, AB  
  Cochrane, AB Lloydminster, AB/SK Wainwright, AB   
  Cold Lake, AB Medicine Hat, AB Wetaskiwin, AB  
  Devon, AB  Morinville, AB    
  Didsbury, AB Olds, AB     

See full 5G coverage map here.

Seite 1 von 4
Rogers Communications Conv.(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Alberta Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to nine more communities across the province today, including Redcliff, Devon and Wainwright Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year1 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Prince George and Port Alberni in British Columbia
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Reaches Over 10 Cities and Towns in Quebec
13:00 Uhr
Rogers Starts to Roll Out Canada’s First 5G Standalone Core Network
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Ontario
13:00 Uhr
Atlantic Canada’s First 5G Network Expands to Moncton, New Brunswick
03.12.20
Rogers provides hundreds of phones as critical digital lifelines for Quebec women experiencing violence and abuse during COVID-19
03.12.20
Connectivity a critical digital lifeline for Indigenous women across Canada experiencing violence and abuse during COVID-19
20.11.20
Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to Manitoba
16.11.20
Designing the Future of Sports Fan Engagement With 5G:  Rogers, Sportsnet, and University of Waterloo Team Up for Hockey Hackathon