Manitou Gold Drills Wide Zone of Gold Mineralization at the Baltimore Deformation Zone on its 100% Owned Goudreau Property

SUDBURY, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its ongoing drill program along the eastern portion of the Baltimore deformation zone (the “BDZ”) on its 100% owned Goudreau Project in Northeastern Ontario. Highlights of drill results are from the Stover occurrence, where the Company has completed 5 drill holes to date.

Three broad gold mineralized intersections within 100 m of vertical depth in first hole (MTU-20-49) at Stover occurrence returned:



° 0.5 g/t Au over 39.9 m (at 105 m down-hole),



° 1.0 g/t Au over 7.6 m (at 52.1 m down-hole), including 2.2 g/t Au over 2.9 m; and



° 0.4 g/t Au over 5.5 m (at 134.5 m down-hole).

Partial results from MTU-20-52, a 25 m step-out hole east of MTU-20-49, retuned:



° 0.8 g/t Au over 18.0 m (114 m down-hole), including 1.3 g/t over 7.7 m ; and



° 0.5 g/t Au over 11.5 m (130 m down hole) within a wider interval of 0.4 g/t Au over 16.4 m .

Based on the very encouraging early results, a second drill will be added to the winter drilling program commencing in the new year.

“These impressive gold intersections at the Stover zone clearly confirm the presence of a significant gold mineralized system in this underexplored deformation corridor that has seen very limited historical drilling. These drill results highlight the exploration potential of this area, as well as the potential for expansion of currently known gold mineralized zones, and also sets the stage for new discoveries,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. “Based on these positive exploration results to date, we are adding a second drill to the winter drilling program, which will continue until the 20th of December and resume in early January with the focus on following up on these promising results and as well as 29 new targets.”

See location map of BDZ within Manitou’s Goudreau Project area.

See map illustrating drill hole locations and priority drill targets.

The Stover occurrence is characterized by wide zones of sericite-carbonate and local fuchsite alteration. Sulfide mineralization consisting of trace to 15% pyrite (+/- arsenopyrite and minor pyrrhotite) has been observed to occur in compressional quartz-carbonate veins and alteration zones. This type of mineralization/alteration package is best developed in a package of highly strained felsic volcaniclastic rocks cut by a series of gabbroic dikes/sills proximal to the contact with metasedimentary rocks.