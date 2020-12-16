Points Expands into Africa With New Ethiopian Airlines Agreement, Further Building Amadeus Partnership

This launch will give members of Ethiopian Airlines’ ShebaMiles loyalty program access to benefits such as the ability to purchase miles online – which was previously only available offline – and the new option to gift or transfer miles to friends and family. These program enhancements will give members more control over their currency and serve to advance Ethiopian’s digital strategy.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points , (TSX: PTS ) (Nasdaq: PCOM ) announced today that the company has begun a new joint collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines and Amadeus. A further extension of Points’ ongoing strategic partnership with Amadeus, (which already provides loyalty capabilities to the African flag carrier), the new agreement also marks Points’ first services deployment to an African partner.

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, commented on the news, “We are extremely pleased to be working with one of Africa’s leading carriers. Ethiopian Airlines operates one of the continent’s youngest and most efficient fleets and is renowned for the excellent customer experience they provide to their passengers together with their extensive pan-African route network. We greatly value the opportunity to work with them to strengthen their member engagement and generate more revenue from their rewards program, to ensure as many customers as possible enjoy an award-winning experience on board one of the region’s most prominent airlines. Our first African launch is a testament to our strengthening strategic partnership with Amadeus and we are excited about more to come.”

Mrs. Rafael Assefa, VP Marketing, Ethiopian Airlines Group remarked, “We are pleased to launch new services through our partnership with Points. By leveraging Points’ Buy, Gift and Transfer solution in our loyalty program, we will offer our members greater flexibility, more options to earn miles and outstanding member experiences.”

The new partnership will enable Ethiopian Airlines to drive more engagement within its ShebaMiles program at a time when many customers are travelling less due to the pandemic. In addition, it will offer the carrier a significant uplift in revenue generated from the rewards program.

Rob MacLean added, “Despite the fact many people have changed their travel habits during 2020 due to COVID-19, we’ve seen that buying miles as a means to plan for future travel has remained an attractive proposition for many.”