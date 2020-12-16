Kymera Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel, small molecule protein degrader therapeutics, today announced the appointments of William Leong, PhD, as Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and Paul Cox as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.



“I am excited to welcome both William and Paul to Kymera. These key strategic appointments will significantly strengthen our organizational capabilities as we continue to build Kymera into a fully integrated biotechnology company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “As a rapidly growing organization that is also nearing clinical development, we will benefit from their wealth of experience and proven track record of success in supporting both company and pipeline growth as we deliver on our mission of inventing a new class of protein degrader medicines for patients.”