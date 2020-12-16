Kymera Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments
WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel, small molecule
protein degrader therapeutics, today announced the appointments of William Leong, PhD, as Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and Paul Cox as Vice President of Investor
Relations and Communications.
“I am excited to welcome both William and Paul to Kymera. These key strategic appointments will significantly strengthen our organizational capabilities as we continue to build Kymera into a fully integrated biotechnology company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “As a rapidly growing organization that is also nearing clinical development, we will benefit from their wealth of experience and proven track record of success in supporting both company and pipeline growth as we deliver on our mission of inventing a new class of protein degrader medicines for patients.”
Dr. Leong joins Kymera as Vice President of CMC. Prior to Kymera, he served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Complexa Inc., where he was responsible for leading all CMC operations, including formulation development, process development, analytical science, regulatory, and supply chain activities. Dr. Leong has over 30 years of experience in drug development, including CMC, chemistry, and scientific leadership roles at Newron Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, and Schering-Plough Research Institute. Dr. Leong holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of San Francisco and a PhD from the University of California, Davis. He completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at Iowa State University, Ames.
Mr. Cox joins Kymera as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Prior to Kymera, he held leadership roles in investor relations, corporate affairs, strategy, and communications at Sage Therapeutics, Neon Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics. He has been ranked as a member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Executive Team and has approximately 15 years of communications and investor relations experience. Mr. Cox received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in Political Science and is a Master’s degree candidate in Finance at Harvard University Extension School. He currently serves as a Director on the board of the Boston chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).
