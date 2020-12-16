PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled and randomized in the SHIELD II ( S urgical site H ospital acquired I nfection pr E vention with L ocal D -plex) trial, the Company’s second of two Phase 3 clinical trials for its lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection (soft tissue).

“Three weeks after D-PLEX100 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA, the enrollment of the first patient in our second Phase 3 trial is a significant achievement for our D-PLEX 100 clinical development program. Importantly, SHIELD II will have broader eligibility criteria than SHIELD I, with the inclusion of minimally invasive surgical procedures, providing additional clinical evaluation of the potential of D-PLEX 100 to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs) in broader target populations,” said Amir Weisberg, PolyPid’s CEO. “Enrollment in our first Phase 3 clinical trial, SHIELD I, continues to progress as expected and we anticipate the availability of top-line results from this study in the second half of next year. SHIELD I and SHIELD II will serve as the basis for our first New Drug Application submission.”

“Based on the compelling data generated to date, D-PLEX 100 , if approved, has the potential to be a highly effective solution in preventing SSIs, even in the most complex surgical settings such as abdominal surgery with colorectal resection,” said Anthony Senagore, M.D., a leading colorectal surgeon, and a medical advisor to PolyPid. “As systemic antibiotic penetration into the surgical wound is significantly limited due to blood flow interruption, a substantial unmet need remains in preventing SSIs. I look forward to the continued clinical assessment of this promising therapeutic candidate in the SHIELD I and SHIELD II studies.”