 

Lantronix’s Advanced IoT Technologies Provide Secure, Flexible Device Communications for Healthcare Environments

Lantronix’s software platform and hardware solutions help increase operational efficiency and decrease costs

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its ConsoleFlow cloud/on-premises management software platform together with its SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway provide secure and flexible medical device communication for hospital and healthcare environments. Delivering operational efficiency, this solution also helps lower operational costs. See the complete case study here.

“Together, Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow and SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway provide hospitals with a flexible, secure and resilient solution for medical device connectivity,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix increases hospital and medical facility efficiency and reduces operational costs by delivering a complete hardware and cloud/on-premises centralized management solution.”

Since communication technology used at hospitals varies greatly, Lantronix’s products meet the need for a flexible, secure and compliant solution that resolves complex challenges, including gaps in Wi-Fi coverage as well as secure outbound Internet connection limitations. By providing encrypted and reliable medical device communication, hospitals have the assurance that critical patient data is private and protected.

Challenge: Enable Flexible, Secure Remote Connectivity

Hospitals face several challenges in providing flexible, secure and robust connectivity for medical devices, resulting in medical device information being improperly transmitted, stored or shared.

To improve patient care and transmission of critical device operational data, such as COVID-19 treatment, hospitals need a connectivity solution to overcome network infrastructure connection challenges and comply with network infrastructure security requirements.

Some of the connectivity challenges facing hospitals are:

  • Finding a single source for a total hardware, cloud and on-premises device management solution
  • Unifying and connecting varying device and network infrastructure technologies and unique configuration requirements
  • Overcoming Wi-Fi connectivity issues, such as coverage gaps
  • Dealing with outbound Internet connection limitations and security issues
  • Meeting security and governance requirements, which can be unique for each hospital
  • Providing secure remote device management capabilities to keep devices up to date with the ability to quickly address any issues that may arise with alerts and notifications

Solution: Lantronix SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway and ConsoleFlow software

