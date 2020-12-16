 

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Humana Establishes Exclusive Coverage for iFuse in MIS SI Joint Fusion Procedures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Humana is one of the 5 largest commercial payors in the U.S. and joins 36 other commercial health plans that offer coverage for the triangular iFuse Implant System only

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN) a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacro-pelvic anatomy, today announced that Humana has revised its coverage policies to cover minimally invasive SI joint fusion using triangular titanium implants (i.e., iFuse Implant System). Humana is one of the five largest commercial payers in the U.S., with over 12.7 million covered lives.

The revised policy, effective for procedures performed as of December 10, 2020, provides coverage for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion for chronic low back pain due to sacroiliac joint dysfunction, provided certain criteria are met. The new coverage criteria, found in the revised Spinal Fusion Surgery policy, can be found here (link).

“We are thrilled with Humana’s decision to cover MIS SI joint fusion procedures that use iFuse for its members, and with clinical criteria that aligns closely with guidelines from professional spine societies like NASS and ISASS,” said Jeffrey Dunn, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman at SI-BONE. “Payors continue to rely on long-term outcomes from high-quality randomized controlled trials when establishing coverage criteria for new treatments which is a cornerstone of our culture. With this updated policy, Humana joins 36 other health plans that cover MIS SI joint fusion using the iFuse Implant System exclusively, as well as other large payors including United Healthcare, CIGNA and Aetna, which also provide positive coverage for iFuse procedures.”

About SI-BONE, Inc.
SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 85 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2020 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 12162020

Media Contact:
Joe Powers, Vice President of Marketing
jpowers@si-bone.com
669-205-2521

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso
investors@SI-BONE.com

 


SI-BONE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Humana Establishes Exclusive Coverage for iFuse in MIS SI Joint Fusion Procedures Humana is one of the 5 largest commercial payors in the U.S. and joins 36 other commercial health plans that offer coverage for the triangular iFuse Implant System onlySANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...