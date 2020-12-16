 

Atlantic Canada’s First 5G Network Expands to Moncton, New Brunswick

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 13:00  |  70   |   |   

Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network is now available in the cities of Moncton and Fredericton, NB

Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year¹

Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in Moncton, New Brunswick². Today’s announcement builds on the company’s September rollout of 5G in the city of Fredericton, making it the first 5G network in Atlantic Canada.

“5G is a massive technological evolution that will bring the best of connectivity to the residents of New Brunswick, changing the way we live and work in the province,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “Through this next generation technology, we're bringing the latest innovations to our own backyards as we drive prosperity for our province and Canada."

Including these markets, Rogers 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across the country this week, offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier. See full 5G coverage map here. Customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.

Today, Rogers also announced that it is starting to roll out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving Rogers 5G network. Read more about this announcement here.

Expected to introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.

“Our province has a long history of being agile and innovative,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “As an early adopter of 5G technology, New Brunswick is taking the necessary steps to build a brighter, bolder future. Ongoing advancements to our digital infrastructure will ensure our people and businesses have the resources they need to connect, innovate and grow. Rogers’ continued investment in New Brunswick is a testament to the opportunities that lay ahead for our people and businesses.” 

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264. Rogers has also partnered with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park, which will be run by CyberNB.
  
Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

1 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks
2 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers
3 Locations in bold launched December 16, 2020; All other locations rolled out between January 15 – October 13, 2020
4 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G- ... 


Seite 1 von 2
Rogers Communications Conv.(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlantic Canada’s First 5G Network Expands to Moncton, New Brunswick Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network is now available in the cities of Moncton and Fredericton, NB Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year¹ Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Prince George and Port Alberni in British Columbia
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Reaches Over 10 Cities and Towns in Quebec
13:00 Uhr
Rogers Starts to Roll Out Canada’s First 5G Standalone Core Network
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Ontario
13:00 Uhr
Rogers 5G Network Now Reaches Over 40 Cities and Towns in Alberta
03.12.20
Rogers provides hundreds of phones as critical digital lifelines for Quebec women experiencing violence and abuse during COVID-19
03.12.20
Connectivity a critical digital lifeline for Indigenous women across Canada experiencing violence and abuse during COVID-19
20.11.20
Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to Manitoba
16.11.20
Designing the Future of Sports Fan Engagement With 5G:  Rogers, Sportsnet, and University of Waterloo Team Up for Hockey Hackathon