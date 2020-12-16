Wednesday, 16 December 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) was held. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the General Meeting was conducted solely by postal voting.

Dividend

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board’s proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share. The record date for the payment of the dividend is 18 December 2020.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

About NIBE Industrier

NIBE – a global Group with companies and a presence worldwide



NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

From its beginnings in the Småland city of Markaryd nearly 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with 17,300 (16,900) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for responsible business operation. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 25 (22) billion in 2019.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

