 

Taaleri's financial reports in 2021

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 DECEMBER 2020 AT 14.00 EET

Taaleri's financial reports in 2021

The Board of Taaleri Plc has 16.12.2020 decided to report its financial performance on a quarterly basis. Taaleri will report its results on following days during 2021:

 7.5.2021 Interim Statement for the period January–March 2021

19.8.2021: Half year financial report January–June 2021

5.11.2021: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2021

Taaleri Plc will publish its interim reports for January–March 2021 and January–September 2021 abridged.

Taaleri Plc will release the 2020 Financial statements bulletin and the July–December 2020 Half year financial report as earlier published on 18 February 2021 at approx. 8:30 a.m. The 2020 Board of Directors’ Report and Financial statements as well as the Annual summary 2020 will be released as earlier published on the company's website latest on 4 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Helsinki on 25 March 2021. Taaleri’s Board of Directors will convene the meeting at a later date.

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Further information:
 CFO Minna Smedsten, Tel. +358 40 700 1738, minna.smedsten@taaleri.com

 

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en


 

Minna Smedsten, Chief Financial Officer, tel. 040 700 1738, minna.smedsten@taaleri.com


 

 


