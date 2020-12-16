Taaleri's financial reports in 2021

The Board of Taaleri Plc has 16.12.2020 decided to report its financial performance on a quarterly basis. Taaleri will report its results on following days during 2021:

19.8.2021: Half year financial report January–June 2021

5.11.2021: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2021

Taaleri Plc will publish its interim reports for January–March 2021 and January–September 2021 abridged.

Taaleri Plc will release the 2020 Financial statements bulletin and the July–December 2020 Half year financial report as earlier published on 18 February 2021 at approx. 8:30 a.m. The 2020 Board of Directors’ Report and Financial statements as well as the Annual summary 2020 will be released as earlier published on the company's website latest on 4 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Helsinki on 25 March 2021. Taaleri’s Board of Directors will convene the meeting at a later date.

