CarLotz, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Michael Bor, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CarLotz, Inc, commented, “I am thrilled with our third quarter financial performance highlighted by our 12% increase in total revenue, 56% increase in gross profit, and 188% growth in contribution margin per unit, despite a COVID impacted backdrop. Our strong third quarter results are a testament to the team’s continued execution of our growth strategies combined with CarLotz’ differentiated positioning as the only consignment-to-retail sales operator in the used vehicle industry.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company’s third quarter 2020 net revenues increased 12% to $29.8 million from $26.5 million in the same period in 2019. This growth was driven by double-digit growth in retail and financing revenues. Gross profit increased $1.3 million, or 56%, to $3.6 million from $2.3 million in the prior year period. Retail gross profit per unit (“GPU”) increased 71% to $2,181 from $1,276 in the prior year period. Contribution margin per unit increased 188% to $1,883 in the third quarter 2020 versus $655 in the third quarter of 2019 primarily attributed to maintaining industry leading CAC efficiency while increasing sales and gross profits.

“As we look to the fourth quarter and to 2021, we’ve never been more confident in our ability to drive to our stated goals,” commented Mr. Bor. We are raising our outlook for the fourth quarter, and reiterating our financial projections for 2021 and out to 2023. Our inventory sourcing relationships are stronger than ever and our recent surge in inventory is driving sales and profits, providing proof of our ability to support our future growth. We have made significant strides operationally increasing our confidence in our plans to roll out our national hub-based growth strategy and execute on our ambitious long-term plans. We’ve also recently added key leadership roles to our team, including a CMO, GC and CCO, and CFO with decades of experience in retail and in our industry. Along with other key hires, we have a growing team that is ready to execute on our plan. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on our national expansion. With a mixture of new leases and LOI’s signed on a number of new locations already, we are gearing up for a lot of activity in the first half of next year.”