 

Juva Life Features Redwood City Operational Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 13:30   

Cannabis delivery services position Juva for post pandemic brand loyalty and growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,“Juva” or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations is pleased to follow up on its November 25th news release with a featured summary of activities to-date at its Redwood City operations.

In relation to the significantly larger footprint of the Hayward and Stockton facilities which are rapidly advancing through licensing and construction phases, the Redwood City operation was designed to initially target regional delivery services and rapid territorial expansion. With a growing staff of over 14 team members and an expanding vehicle fleet which currently includes 50% hybrid electric vehicles, the service has been operational since late January of 2020.

With a functional capability to easily service the San Francisco Peninsula through its central location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose, the location serves a generally younger demographic in the Silicon Valley region. Ongoing efforts are underway to extend the delivery area to encompass adjacent high density urban centres aimed at increasing the total accessible population to an estimated 1.67 million potential customers.

Through an evolving menu of almost 400 SKU’s to choose from, including numerous award-winning and top selling products, the Juva sales team is constantly improving conversion rates and building a loyal customer base. For more information on product services, visit: www.shopjuva.com/redwood-city/.

In related news, the Company has recently obtained the option to lease a high visibility retail location on a prime corner of downtown Redwood City in a concerted bid to receive one of up to six storefront retail licenses proposed to be granted via a merit-based process by the municipality of Redwood City. Working in conjunction with the existing delivery services operational center for inventory support, the addition of storefront retail could act as a regional brand multiplier and centralized focus for enhanced consumer awareness campaigns.

Zeit
13:33 Uhr
Juva Life stellt Betriebsupdate für Redwood City bereit
08.12.20
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor! (deutsch)
08.12.20
Juva Life präsentiert Beraterteam als Vorbereitung auf Weiterentwicklung in Richtung „Präzisionscannabis“
08.12.20
Juva Life Introduces Advisory Team in Preparation for Advancement Towards “Precision Cannabis”
25.11.20
Juva Life beginnt Handel an der Frankfurter Börse mit dem Ticker ‚4VV‘
25.11.20
Juva Life Begins Trading on Frankfurt Exchange with Ticker ‘4VV’
17.11.20
CORRECTION—Juva Life Commences Trading Under CSE Ticker Symbol JUVA
17.11.20
Juva Life Commences Trading Under CSE Ticker Symbol JUVA

Zeit
15.12.20
5
Juva life : Neue Alternative im Cann Sektor