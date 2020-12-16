 

DraftKings Engages InComm Payments to Launch Industry-First Retail Gift Card in Time for the Holidays

Strategic Collaboration Enhances DraftKings’ Consumer Payment Stack and Bolsters Customer Acquisition Opportunities Through Broader National Retail Presence

ATLANTA and BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industry known for its top-rated daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting apps, today announced an agreement with InComm Payments, a global leading payments technology company, to launch an industry-first retail gift card. The launch will expand DraftKings’ presence in convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Speedway, Dollar General, and Sheetz, and also enable consumers to gift the DraftKings experience to others in $25 and $50 denominations.

“Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, we are proud to work with InComm Payments to get DraftKings gift cards on the shelves at several popular retailers,” said Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President of DraftKings North America. “We are thrilled to provide our customers with another way to fund their accounts and engage with our real money products through this first-of-its-kind offering.”

By leveraging InComm Payments’ retail network, DraftKings is expanding its reach with physical distribution and brand presence to the most frequently visited retail chains across the country, spanning convenience, pharmacy and general merchandise partners.

"DraftKings popularity has grown substantially over the last couple of years and their fanbase is large and passionate," said Tim Richardson, Senior Vice President at InComm Payments. “This agreement not only offers consumers a great gifting opportunity but also represents a significant brand expansion and enhancement opportunity for DraftKings who, for the first time, will benefit from having its brand present in tens of thousands of InComm Payments’ retail partner locations across the U.S.”

For more information, visit draftkings.com/about or download DraftKings mobile apps via iOS and Android.

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

