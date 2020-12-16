Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and US$85 per Test; Expanding to 100 Sites By Year-end

Highlights Include:

Initial 20 sites continue to show strong tests sales with 7-day rolling average of 79 tests per day per site and average test price exceeding US$85 per test;

On a 30-day run-rate basis, the initial 20 sites are generating US$4 million based on a 7-day rolling average;

An additional 25 sites (Phase 1) spread across the United States are expected to be operational before Christmas;

Phase 2 planning underway for another 50-70 collection sites to be placed by year end, with some expected to be operational before year-end. Phase 2 sites will over double Collection Sites current network and potential sales revenue once fully operational.

“As we saw with Canadian Thanksgiving, the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday appears to be a super-spreader event that is increasing the demand for testing,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “We believe this will drive increased demand for testing and are excited to have an additional 25 sites operational before Christmas. As we saw leading up to Thanksgiving, people are eager to get tested before visiting family and loved ones. We will be in a position to capitalize on this demand and provide effective and convenient testing to Americans across the country.”

Collection Sites Continues to Engage Government on Vaccine Distribution Opportunity

The Collection Sites team continues to engage multiple levels of government across the United States with the goal of using the Collection Sites network of pop-up labs as vaccine distribution centres. While there are still regulatory and logistical challenges associated with this opportunity, the Collection Sites team believes the benefits of faster and more convenient vaccine distribution has the potential to help the United States reduce the spread of COVID-19.