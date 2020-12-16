 

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Joint Venture with BLGI, Inc. to Expand its Blockchain Technology Application

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 13:30  |  68   |   |   

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (the “Company” or “Innovative”), (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company building 21st century digital payment solutions, announced today the launch of a joint venture with blockchain and artificial intelligence company BLGI, Inc. (OTCQB: “BLGI”) to help expand the Company into global digital payment infrastructures.

The joint venture will ultimately advance the companies’ mutual efforts towards unlocking blockchain technology for swift funds processing, ensuring simplicity of payment for services at a substantially reduced cost for consumers and secure network to transfer funds anywhere in the world. The companies intend to join forces and facilitate the expertise of each in order to enhance and develop a one-of-a-kind digital payment solution that meets the needs of unbanked and underbanked communities throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

Innovative brings to the joint venture its extensive prior experience of operations in Mexico and is building a fintech ecosystem that uses multiple devices in order to help meet the needs of both consumers and service providers.

“Our agreement with BLGI provides our companies with a tremendous opportunity to develop, evaluate and implement a blockchain technology that will expand our distribution ecosystem and coordinate analytical marketing data through our provision of comprehensive financial solutions to unbanked, underbanked and fully banked consumers,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett. “In addition, Lawrence P. Cummins, current chairman and CEO of BLGI, has recently joined our advisory board to provide his vision and insight to our ongoing business development.”

“Innovative has built an effective payment rail and a unique business model,” stated Cummins. “I envision a great opportunity in this joint collaboration and am looking forward to fast-track Innovative into the market and enhance its product proposition.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative”) strives to offer cutting-edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices, such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals, offering alternative payment methods, including money remittance, to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (www.investor.ipsipay.com)

Seite 1 von 3
Innovative Payment Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Joint Venture with BLGI, Inc. to Expand its Blockchain Technology Application NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (the “Company” or “Innovative”), (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company building 21st century digital payment solutions, announced today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Lawrence P. Cummins to Advisory Board
24.11.20
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Joint Marketing Venture with Planet Hunny, Inc. to Expand its Reach to the U.S. Latino community
17.11.20
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Robert G. Pedersen II to Advisory Board